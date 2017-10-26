A global wine shortage has the boozehounds on Twitter in a frenzy.

Climate change has claimed another victim: Every wine drinker in the world.

Thanks to extreme weather conditions like hail and droughts, the three major wine-producing companies are reporting low harvests. According to People, Spain, Italy, and France have all harvested fewer grapes than normal. In fact, 2017 is about to be a historically low production year. Compared to 2016, global production is down 8.2 percent. Considering the fact that those three countries provide half of the world's wine — and the United States' own wine-producing areas in Napa and Sonoma have just been decimated by wildfires — the news is enough to drive you to drink. Except you can't.

"We still foresee a dramatic decline in wine availability going into 2018," Stephen Rannekleiv, a global business strategist, explained to CNNMoney. "We expect the decline [in consumption] to be felt most tangibly in the lower-priced tiers."

Bulk wine prices have reportedly already risen, especially in Spanish and Italian wines. "It has not been uncommon for one of these three producers to have an off year, but rarely have we seen such poor harvests for all three simultaneously," Rannekleiv said.