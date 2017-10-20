Twitter is melting over the epic way this guy celebrates his rescue dog's birthday.

Twitter is melting over the epic way this guy celebrates his rescue dog's birthday.
Bronwyn Isaac
Oct 20, 2017@11:08 PM
Hello. Are you feeling in desperate need of something wholesome and uplifting?! If you answered "no" then you either live a utopian life that the rest of us deeply envy, or you're a psychopath who garners joy from the dystopian newscycle. At this point, most of us could use a pick-me-up in the cycle of online articles, and luckily, there is still hope left in the world for us to partake in.

Pretty much all of the internet melted into a heap of raw feelings when the Twitter user Jin-Helsing posted about the way he celebrates his rescue dog Atticus' birthday.

https://twitter.com/holamikoo/status/920836231201808384

