Twitter is obsessed with this hilarious job posting made on MS Paint.

People on Twitter are having a solid laugh over the City of Los Angeles' job posting for a graphic designer. Rather than sticking to a boring black and white design with Times New Roman font, the job posting looks like a failed poster designed freehand on MS Paint.

This was of course, a brilliant way to get the attention of graphic designers looking for work.

People on Twitter fell in love with the piece of digital art.

How could you not?! The lines, the color palette, there is so much emotion to take in.

THIS IS THE BEST JOB AD I HAVE SEEN IN MY ENTIRE LIFE https://t.co/7d5WcFDVTe — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) January 19, 2018

I FEEL LIKE THIS IS GOING TO BE A “DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU GOT UNTIL IT’S GONE” SITUATION FOR THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES https://t.co/AdnE3jhjFK — jayce (@trapman316) January 19, 2018

/950P84Many people on Twitter felt the posting itself was far more impressive than anything a new graphic designer would bring to the table.