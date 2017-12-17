Twitter is claiming Kevin Hart's opening SNL monologue is sexist. What do you think?

This week's episode of Saturday Night Live marked the third time that comedian Kevin Hart hosted the show, and some viewers took issue with the punchlines in his opening monologue.

In typical Hart fashion, his opening monologue was filled with riffs on the realities of parenting, and more specifically, the differences between how moms and dads interact with kids. People on Twitter took particular issue when the Jumanji star joked about how dads are "the fun ones," as many felt the bit was perpetuating tired gender stereotypes.

"You never heard a kid say, 'I can't wait to get home and play with my mom. You ain't never heard that. 'Can't wait for mommy and me time.' That don't exist. Don't no kids say that. All the fun responsibility lies on the shoulder of the father," Hart quipped.

Some people on Twitter took issue with Hart's monologue about the trials and tribulations of dad duties because they knew he cheated on his pregnant wife, and therefore didn't wanna hear about his struggle.

And while his wife reportedly forgives him for cheating, the adultery made it harder for people to jump on board with his jokes claiming moms aren't as fun.