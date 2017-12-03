Twitter is convinced 'Love Actually' predicted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's engagement.

Life imitates art, and Twitter is now convinced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement was predicted by the classic Christmas romance Love, Actually.

Once the Twitter user Travon Fee (@Travon) posted a photo showing the resemblance between the children from Love, Actually and the royal couple, the internet was immediately obsessed.

This is the greatest thing. pic.twitter.com/kYOPQSY7Ov — Travon Free (@Travon) November 30, 2017

To make the likeness even more eerie, young Sam from the movie (played by actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster) was not only a redhead, but also British. Likewise, young Joanna (played by Olivia Olson) is biracial and American just like Meghan.

In the movie young Sam was mourning the death of his mother, while in real life Prince Harry mourned his mother's death at age 12. To solidify the theory even more, in Love, Actually Joanna captures Sam's interest in an iconic scene when she performs All I Want For Christmas. Meanwhile, an 11-year-old Meghan showcased her talents when she took the stage for gender equality on Nickelodeon.

Coincidence?! Twitter begs to differ.

People are loving this theory.