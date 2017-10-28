Twitter is LOLing at this man dressed as a subway ad.

Once upon a time, people all over London were haunted by the same Trivago subway ad. The mysterious woman in the dusty blue shirt was posted up EVERYWHERE advertising hotel deals with her frankly untrustworthy Mona Lisa smile. For some, it was downright creepy, for others, it provided a strange sense of comfort. Who was this woman and how did she become the unintentional mascot for the London train experience?! What secret fire hotel deals was she dangling in front of the working public?! The summer and its widespread proliferation of the Trivago woman presented some truly deep questions for pondering.

This made me LOL literally. Now I can't unsee her everywhere “Why Londoners are terrified of a woman in an advert 😱” https://t.co/dg1DmTX1pC — Amanda Er (@ErManda13) August 29, 2017

I see the @trivago woman more than I see my missus at the moment pic.twitter.com/TrYmRir9il — George Cooper (@GeorgeTCooper) August 18, 2017

While the Trivago woman might not still be present in every subway station, she is still very present in the hearts (and nightmares) of Londoners. In fact, so much so, that the radio personality Pete Donaldson decided to dress up as her for Halloween.

He had this costume down to the T for Trivago. His inclusion of the Amsterdam search bar truly elevates the whole look to another level.