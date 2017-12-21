People on Twitter are obsessed with this new microphone meme. Enjoy the bounty.

If you blink for too long it's likely you'll miss a meme trend on Twitter. And honestly, that's always a loss, because there are so many delightful memes to ingest and participate in. One of the latest memes is a bit more abstract and long-form, it's essentially a visual meme without a photo to caption, and Twitter is fully obsessed with it.

Basically, the meme involves a three line format that requires meme-heads to write up an absurd scene where they "talk into the mic" and then later have an exchange with someone in the audience.

This sounds confusing, yeah?! Let me just show you the meme so you understand.

"1989 is better than reputation." I say into the mic.



The crowd boos. I begin to walk off in shame,when a voice speaks and commands silence from the room.



"She’s right" they say. I look for the owner of the voice.There in the 3rd row stands: Harry Styles. — nouf (@yourgetawaycar) December 21, 2017

This format feels more like a creative writing exercise than a meme, but that's part of the charm. Plus, the meme provides a funny and non-combative platform for people to air unpopular opinions.

Twitter has been going hard on this new meme.