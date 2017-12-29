Twitter is obsessed with the pleasantly savage editor's notes on Milo Yiannopoulo's book.

Back in July, the beleagured professional alt-right troll Milo Yiannopoulos sued publishing house Simon and Schuster after they canceled his book Dangerous. However, just because the book length hate-filled op-ed was halted by the publishing house, doesn't mean the world has been deprived the opportunity to roast its contents.

Just last week the publishing company submitted the manuscript to the New York County Court, complete with notes from the Conservative editor Mitchell Ivers. The documents were submitted for the express purpose of supporting the publishing company's claims that the book was deeply problematic and unpublishable, and Iver's frustrated and savage editor's notes shine a true spotlight on this claim.

When Sarah Mei unearthed and shared some of the editor's notes with her Twitter followers, the internet quickly became obsessed.

I went to the New York county clerk’s website and found this filing. It includes the entire manuscript with allllllll the editor’s comments as exhibit B. https://t.co/fb9yptldbO — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 28, 2017

I didn’t read the manuscript. Just the comments. They’re...amazing. Even better than the excerpts in the filing.



And a pretty good summary of the book I imagine. pic.twitter.com/2kPESxAlA9 — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 28, 2017

His terrifying world view aside, it's obvious the frustrated notes are addressing Yiannopoulis' objective incompetence as a writer. The editor Ivers is not only a conservative who accepted the gig to edit Yiannopoulis's manuscript, but has also previously worked on the books of Dick Cheney, Rush Limbaugh and Donald Trump (to name a few). So, his savage deep cuts towards Yiannopoulis transcend political alliances.