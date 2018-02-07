People on Twitter are sharing their parents' hilariously confused reactions to Kylie Jenner's baby.

In case you've been napping under a rock, Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby girl on February 1st and successfully hid her entire pregnancy from the public. Fittingly, Jenner and Travis Scott's baby girl Stormi has already caused waves of reactions across social media.

In her first on earth, the tiny child's has already broken an Instagram record for the most liked photo of all time.

She beat Beyonce's numbers, y'all. That's wild.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Even so, not everyone knows about Stormi's arrival on planet earth, nonetheless who her mother is.

When Twitter user Kara Del Valle texted her mother about Stormi's birth, she received a hilariously confused response.

"When she texted me I wasn’t sure who she was talking about. It was late and I thought it was a girl she went to school with because she’s at the age where all her friends are getting married and having kids. I just thought it was another one," Del Valle's mother, Cheryl, told Buzzfeed News.