Being alive in 2017 is a bizarre experience on multiple levels. While the newscycle feels like a parody of hell itself, there are still symbols of beauty and progress out there in our world. Perhaps the least expected moment of these is the rap battle between Wendy's and Wingstop that went down on Twitter today.

It all started when Wingstop tweeted some fire lines about their wings, all while giving a shout out to Migos.

Gamestop, Wingstop.

Copped a new game for the ❌📦

Saucin' and tossin' our wings in a pot, pot.

We got that Original Hot, Hot. https://t.co/Wffggswh7L — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

After seeing Wingstop's cipher, the Twitter user Matthew Lazor urged Wendy's to jump into the game.

I have a feeling Lazor gave the shout-out after because he remembered the previous beef between Wendy's and Hardy's, or the legendary time that Wendy's came for McDonalds on Twitter. Basically, Wendy's is the Tupac of rap battling on fast food social media accounts.

@Wendys step up your game 😳😳 — Matthew Lazor (@Fatlaz901) October 2, 2017

Once they received the bat signal, Wendy's didn't hesitate to jump into the battle with a Kendrick Lamar reference.

Sit down, be humble. 😉 — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

Naturally, Wingstop wasn't going to just sit there and take the loss.

Be there. Done that.



Bring something fresh... not frozen. 😉 https://t.co/xi81olVFgP — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

This is when the battle went from 0-100 real quick.

Fresh, never frozen since 69

Trying to cop that mixtape, better get in line

Grabbed a couple wings now you're trying to fly

But nothing gets 'em dipping like a Frosty and fry

😘 https://t.co/lv62Mqr2f7 — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

A frosty and a fry?

Giiiirl bye.



Wingstop flavor bringin' all the cravers!

They eat us now and save you for later. ✌🏽 https://t.co/Kt3eeeWfUx — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

Please

They eat us now, they eat us later

Adding up our Wins on a calculator



You're a laughless clown, or a king that's throneless

Let me get those wings uuuuhhhhhhh boneless https://t.co/vXdnQXf7UD — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

They literally flame-broiled each other for a stream of solid tweets.

Add 'em up, add 'em up.

Ain't nothin' like Wingstop ranch in a cup.

Not here to throw shade, just spittin' some heat.

🍔/🍗 nah, that's weak. https://t.co/ebNpd8ibJz — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

Wings flying high but it's time to run

Cuz we're serving up bars on a warm toasted bun



We keep it spicy with our chicken, our flow, and memes

So it's nighty night now, brush your teeth, sweet dreams https://t.co/fr0fdJtYeW — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

You tried it... you really did.

Who'd you borrow those lines from Sid the kid?

It's closing time and we're leaving frozen beef behind. 👋🏽 https://t.co/LLPlhjvu6w — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

They kept the beef cooking until the very end.

We know why the chicken crossed the road

But you crossed the boss and straight got told



We had some fun, but yeah we're through

Gift wrapping this L to send home with you https://t.co/UPc2vFsoh3 — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

In fact the ending might have been the best part of the battle.

You’re queen of retweets with no soul.

We’re king of flavor & everything else for that matter.

You talk a good game but it’s all chatter. https://t.co/qrPdcDLSOR — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

The whole elegant rap battle left Twitter speechless.

Who do YOU think won the battle?!

953

