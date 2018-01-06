Twitter can't stop roasting this bizarre Brita ad featuring Steph Curry dancing.

We haven't even finished the full first week of 2018 and a contender for strangest commercial of the year has already hit the internet. The bizarre earworm features Cavs player Steph Curry and Internet personality Rudy Mancuso dancing, exercising, and filling out a to-do list as an attempt to promote Brita water.

The best part of the commercial is the terrifyingly catchy song, which is basically just Steph Curry's name repeated in auto-tune.

You just need to watch this to know it's real.

Filtering out water bottles and showing my man @rudymancuso the right way to start the New Year. Thanks to @BritaUSA. #ad

Check out the full video here: https://t.co/pQHnKWQKQn pic.twitter.com/g3GZ4eCOpP — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 5, 2018

It's hard to pinpoint what stands out most about this commercial. Is it the repetitions of Curry's name?! Is it the bizarre scenes in which Curry coaches Mancuso towards a better life spliced with shots of them dancing? Perhaps, it's the way in which Curry pours water like an alien whose never tasted the life giving beverage before.

There are so many factors to parse here.