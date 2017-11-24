Twitter can't stop hilariously roasting this Thanksgiving macaroni and cheese fail.

Discussions about what ingredients should (and shouldn't) make an appearance at the Thanksgiving table are not for the faint of heart. Naturally, there are differences in taste and food sensitivities, the nuances of cultural preferences, and of course - each family's prized recipes. However, even considering the multitude of subjective food preferences, there are some Thanksgiving fails so obviously gross that they succeed in bringing large portions of Twitter out to roast. Such is the case with this macaroni and cheese demo from the Food Network.

The Twitter account Cocoa Butter was so disturbed by this macaroni and cheese blasphemy, they created the perfect meme reaction video.

This video really covers all the emotional bases.

Why are y’all out here doing the most?! 😱🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/0Qw7SjMqAX — Cocoa Butter (@cocoabutterbf) November 23, 2017

As you can see from the video, it all starts out harmless. At first, we just see some melted butter and noodles, some cheese, the basics of macaroni and cheese. But as it keeps going, new calamities such as BRUSSEL SPROUTS make appearances in the macaroni. Let me repeat that one for you: BRUSSEL SPROUTS. Brussel sprouts are a food you douse in butter and pepper until you can trick yourself it doesn't taste like sour dirt. Which means it should NEVER tarnish the transcendent fattening beauty of macaroni and cheese.