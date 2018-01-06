Twitter's #stablegenius hashtag is the savage response to Trump's claims of intelligence.

Following the release of Michael Wolff's tell-all book Fire and Fury, which details the current administration through the accounts of several White House staff members, speculation on the tenuousness of Trump's mental health has increased.
In a haphazard attempt to dispel all concern, president Trump defended his mental wellness in a series of tweets on Saturday morning, at one point claiming he's a "stable genius."
Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter had a lot to say about the president's defense.
In fact, the backlash to the president's tweets went in so hard the savage #stablegenius hashtag was born.
Responses include everything from roasts of Trump, to historical facts about geniuses throughout time.
When it comes to this hashtag, the jokes are clearly been making themselves.