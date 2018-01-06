Twitter's #stablegenius hashtag is the savage response to Trump's claims of intelligence.

Following the release of Michael Wolff's tell-all book Fire and Fury, which details the current administration through the accounts of several White House staff members, speculation on the tenuousness of Trump's mental health has increased.

In a haphazard attempt to dispel all concern, president Trump defended his mental wellness in a series of tweets on Saturday morning, at one point claiming he's a "stable genius."

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter had a lot to say about the president's defense.

In fact, the backlash to the president's tweets went in so hard the savage #stablegenius hashtag was born.

Responses include everything from roasts of Trump, to historical facts about geniuses throughout time.