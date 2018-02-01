This Twitter thread proves the mansplaining epidemic is alive and well, actually.

When the Daily Telegraph economics correspondent Anna Isaac shared a story about a mansplainer with her Twitter followers, the anecdote quickly exploded into a full blown thread of women detailing the epidemic of men talking down to them.
"When a man on the train expresses surprise that a ‘young lady’ is reading the business section of the Telegraph and the FT. He starts explaining that Davos happens every year. What CBI and ECB stands for. I try to politely move on... he asks: ‘So what is it you do?’" Isaac wrote.
Isaac's story quickly opened up the floor for women of all professions to air their grievances, and the sadly common experience of being undermined and condescended to by male colleagues.
While women have made huge strides in the workplace in the past few decades, this thread would suggest that when it comes to expectations, a lot of men have some catching up to do.