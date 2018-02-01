This Twitter thread proves the mansplaining epidemic is alive and well, actually.

When the Daily Telegraph economics correspondent Anna Isaac shared a story about a mansplainer with her Twitter followers, the anecdote quickly exploded into a full blown thread of women detailing the epidemic of men talking down to them.

When a man on the train expresses surprise that a ‘young lady’ is reading the business section of the Telegraph and the FT. He starts explaining that Davos happens every year. What CBI and ECB stands for. I try to politely move on... he asks: ‘So what is it you do?’ 😬 — Anna Isaac (@Annaisaac) January 26, 2018

Please tell me you told him? — Nicola Slawson (@Nicola_Slawson) January 26, 2018

Sure did. It’s made so much more difficult but not looking like someone who’d be interested in economics you understand... 🙇‍♀️ I realise nothing bad meant but yikes — Anna Isaac (@Annaisaac) January 26, 2018

Gawdddd I do think some people genuinely think it’s still 1950. — Nicola Slawson (@Nicola_Slawson) January 26, 2018

Isaac's story quickly opened up the floor for women of all professions to air their grievances, and the sadly common experience of being undermined and condescended to by male colleagues.