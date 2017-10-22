This Twitter thread of Rihanna pulling off ugly outfits is pure beauty.

There are some outfits you have to be Rihanna to pull off. This is because the outfits themselves are so ugly they demand the presence of Rihanna for any fashion-related redemption. As brilliant proof of this, the Twitter user Cucetapologetic compiled visual proof of this phenomenon, and it's pure beauty.
In order to fully appreciate how Rihanna adopted and transformed the lives of these outfits, it's crucial that we see their original corny marketing.
GUYS, WHAT IS THIS DRESS?!
This looks like a dress made for an American girl doll that got stitched slightly wrong. How is Rihanna doing this?!
This dress looks like it was exclusively made out of melted prom corsages.
This is basically a skirted Canadian tuxedo.
Is this the crumpled ghost of a business shirt?!
If this shirt was a person it would be deeply hungover.
People on Twitter have theories about why Rihanna's able to breathe new life into the ugliest of outfits.
