This Twitter thread of Rihanna pulling off ugly outfits is pure beauty.

There are some outfits you have to be Rihanna to pull off. This is because the outfits themselves are so ugly they demand the presence of Rihanna for any fashion-related redemption. As brilliant proof of this, the Twitter user Cucetapologetic compiled visual proof of this phenomenon, and it's pure beauty.

In order to fully appreciate how Rihanna adopted and transformed the lives of these outfits, it's crucial that we see their original corny marketing.

it’s ugly until rihanna decides it’s not pic.twitter.com/jEnbVGRes7 — ؘ (@cucetapologetic) October 20, 2017

GUYS, WHAT IS THIS DRESS?!

This looks like a dress made for an American girl doll that got stitched slightly wrong. How is Rihanna doing this?!

This dress looks like it was exclusively made out of melted prom corsages.