This Twitter thread of Rihanna pulling off ugly outfits is pure beauty.

This Twitter thread of Rihanna pulling off ugly outfits is pure beauty.
Bronwyn Isaac
Oct 22, 2017@5:39 PM
Advertising

There are some outfits you have to be Rihanna to pull off. This is because the outfits themselves are so ugly they demand the presence of Rihanna for any fashion-related redemption. As brilliant proof of this, the Twitter user Cucetapologetic compiled visual proof of this phenomenon, and it's pure beauty.

In order to fully appreciate how Rihanna adopted and transformed the lives of these outfits, it's crucial that we see their original corny marketing.

GUYS, WHAT IS THIS DRESS?!

This looks like a dress made for an American girl doll that got stitched slightly wrong. How is Rihanna doing this?!

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-22-at-12325-pm-Ujrpjb.png
This is proof that anything is possible in this life.

This dress looks like it was exclusively made out of melted prom corsages.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-22-at-12513-pm-Z74ROr.png
Rihanna is 100% DGAF and that's what sells it.
Advertising

This is basically a skirted Canadian tuxedo.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-22-at-12658-pm-YOnrI0.png
To be fair, the sizing is better suited for Rihanna.

Is this the crumpled ghost of a business shirt?!

If this shirt was a person it would be deeply hungover.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-22-at-12844-pm-9lPSSQ.png
Somehow it makes sense on Rihanna?! Does that count as sorcery?

People on Twitter have theories about why Rihanna's able to breathe new life into the ugliest of outfits.

Advertising

https://twitter.com/davidanchondo07/status/921961053558153217https://twitter.com/davidanchondo07/status/921961053558153217

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc