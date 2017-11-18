People on Twitter are posting their toddler's insults, and the children are ruthless.

Anyone who has a child, regularly babysits, or has talked to a kid longer than a few minutes is aware that toddlers are the masters at roasting. Kids between 2-5 are at that sweet spot where they've developed just enough language to flay your feelings, but not enough emotional inhibition to control theirs. As a result, a deeply upset toddler will lay into you with the conviction of a lawyer, if they're crying, they want YOU to cry too. At least, it can certainly feel that way sometimes.
The reign of mean toddlers is so pervade that when Twitter user @TheKitchenista posted an anecdote about her toddler insulting her, a gigantic thread was born.
People were armed with scars and plenty of survival stories detailing the most brutal of toddler insults.
Feel free to grab some tissues if these brought up some repressed trauma from the last time an angry toddler laid into you.
There's a reason they're so cute, it's to counteract the coldblooded toddler nature.