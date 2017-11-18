People on Twitter are posting their toddler's insults, and the children are ruthless.

Anyone who has a child, regularly babysits, or has talked to a kid longer than a few minutes is aware that toddlers are the masters at roasting. Kids between 2-5 are at that sweet spot where they've developed just enough language to flay your feelings, but not enough emotional inhibition to control theirs. As a result, a deeply upset toddler will lay into you with the conviction of a lawyer, if they're crying, they want YOU to cry too. At least, it can certainly feel that way sometimes.

The reign of mean toddlers is so pervade that when Twitter user @TheKitchenista posted an anecdote about her toddler insulting her, a gigantic thread was born.

Toddler insults are just...whew. She hurts my feelings low key. 😂 Today's tantrum ended with "AND I DON'T LIKE YOUR BRAIDS!" — Angela Davis (@TheKitchenista) November 16, 2017

😩😩😩 i would have just turned around so she wouldnt see me cry 😩😂 — Alisha (@THEAlishaNicole) November 16, 2017

Taking my braids out in the morning 😭 — Angela Davis (@TheKitchenista) November 16, 2017

People were armed with scars and plenty of survival stories detailing the most brutal of toddler insults.