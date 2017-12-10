Twitter is freaking out over the season 2 trailer for Jessica Jones, and now you can too.

If you're a fan of watching Krysten Ritter kick ass while dealing with the nuanced effects of abuse-induced PTSD and systemic misogyny in all its grimacing forms, then you'll love the trailer for season two.

What will season two include?! As with most teasers, the trailer doesn't give away anything concrete about the plot of this upcoming installment. However, we know we can count on more dark villainy from Kilgrave (aka David Tennant), more romance and inexplicable displays of strength from Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and hopefully a whole lot more of the complex power friendship between Trish (Rachael Walker) and Jessica.

The second season of Jessica Jones will be out on Netflix on International Women's Day (March 8) and fittingly, each episode is directed by a woman.

Try not to get in the way. pic.twitter.com/ABVluVN7El — Jessica Jones (@JessicaJones) December 9, 2017

Twitter fans have been expressing their impatience and excitement for the new season.

They've also been raising their shots of whiskey in solidarity.