Twitter is hilariously sharing how they reserved hundreds of empty seats at Trump's Florida rally.

On Friday night, president Trump held a rally in Pensacola, Florida in front of a crowd that was interspersed with hundreds of empty seats. Just four days before a special election for a Senate seat in Alabama, the later half of Trump's speech emphasized the importance of getting alleged pedophile Roy Moore into office.
"The future of this country cannot afford to lose a seat in the very, very close United States Senate. We can’t afford to have a liberal Democrat who is completely controlled by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. His name is Jones and he’s their total puppet," Trump said, referencing Democrat candidate Doug Jones.
While technically, many of those attending the Pensacola rally couldn't actually vote for Moore (unless they traveled from Alabama), Trump made his position on the crucial Senate election crystal clear.
People on Twitter were more entertained by photos showing the rally's hundreds of empty seats than Trump's ham-fisted speech.
At first, there was speculation that these photos were taken before the crowd arrived. But this photo showing Trump walking to the stage puts those doubts to rest.
A handful of clever Florida residents told Twitter how they specifically reserved empty seats at the rally.
In fact, people from across the country shared notes on filling Trump rallies with empty reservations.
Maybe this Twitter thread will inspire even more people to plan ahead and reserve seats at the next Trump rally.