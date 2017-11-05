Twitter can't stop hilariously roasting the woman who body-shamed a Dallas reporter.

A woman's comments claiming a Dallas news reporter "looks ridiculous" in her clothing has sparked a wave of backlash on social media.

On Wednesday, the Facebook user Jan Shedd made a post calling out the Channel 8 news reporter Demetria Obilor for what she considered unacceptable attire.

The now deleted post read:

"Has anyone seen Channel 8’s new morning traffic reporter? Her name is Demetria Obilor & she’s a size 16/18 woman in a size six dress and she looks ridiculous. I understand that when I watch Channel 8 I’m going to get biased reporting and political correctness, but clearly they have taken complete leave of their senses. I’m not going to watch Channel 8 anymore."

The post quickly went viral after Twitter user Mother of Draggings shared the post with the caption, "Jan is big mad. Don't be like Jan."

In this case her user name was prophetic, because people on Twitter proceeded to roast Jan to pieces.http\

Jan is big mad. Don’t be like Jan. pic.twitter.com/ytAKJHMXBy — Mother of Draggings (@fabfreshandfly) November 3, 2017

