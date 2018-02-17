Two guys stacked in a trench coat tried to get into #BlackPanther. There's video footage.

During its first weekend in theaters, Marvel's Black Panther is already breaking records. So far, Black Panther has surpassed all other superhero movies for ticket presales, it currently stands as the highest-rated superhero film on Rotten Tomatoes, and it hits the top of the ranks for Thursday night preview records for a Marvel film. All that being said, it's pretty obvious that people are 100% here for this movie.

In fact, Twitter user @Stevelikescups and an accomplice wanted to see the movie so bad they stacked themselves inside a trench coat in hopes of scoring a 2-for-1 deal.

Honestly, their beautiful dedication should get them both in for free.

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018

Somehow, the movie theater manager noticed something different about the suspiciously tall man in the trench coat.

Did you get in tho? — Luis Gutierrez (@Luisag14Luis) February 17, 2018