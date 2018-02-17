Two guys stacked in a trench coat tried to get into #BlackPanther. There's video footage.

During its first weekend in theaters, Marvel's Black Panther is already breaking records. So far, Black Panther has surpassed all other superhero movies for ticket presales, it currently stands as the highest-rated superhero film on Rotten Tomatoes, and it hits the top of the ranks for Thursday night preview records for a Marvel film. All that being said, it's pretty obvious that people are 100% here for this movie.
In fact, Twitter user @Stevelikescups and an accomplice wanted to see the movie so bad they stacked themselves inside a trench coat in hopes of scoring a 2-for-1 deal.
Honestly, their beautiful dedication should get them both in for free.
Somehow, the movie theater manager noticed something different about the suspiciously tall man in the trench coat.
Fans of Bojack Horseman were quick to draw comparisons to Vincent Adultman, a character who is (not so) secretly three kids stacked in a trench coat.
Now they have a Halloween costume ready for fall.
Other movie goers were duly impressed by the spectacle of the guys staked in the trench coat.
Meanwhile, people on Twitter wanted to know where one finds a jacket that large?!
It CAN'T be Burlington, that's too obvious.
While they didn't get a 2-for-1 Black Panther screening deal, they DID elicit a lot of online appreciation and cultural references.
Still, I think this amount of effort at least deserved a suspiciously tall free popcorn.