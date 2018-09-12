Tyga tried to take credit for Kylie Jenner's career and the whole internet dragged him.

WhiIf there's one thing you don't do when dating a Kardashian-Jenner sister, and that's take credit for their career success.
We ALL know that's something only the sisters themselves, Kris Jenner, and the devil can take credit for.
So, when Tyga started spouting some nonsense suggesting he was to thank for Kylie Jenner's massive success, the internet was fully ready to fact-check and drag him to shreds.
During an interview on Queen Radio, Tyga shared the ways he (believes) he helped Kylie reach her true potential.
"She always had a platform and she was always destined to be what she was going to be regardless, but when I stepped in there was a lot of codes being taught. It was like, 'You could do this, you should start this, you should start doing your hair like this. You need black people to fuck with you, because you need culture.' I don't need to go online and tell people I did this and I'm the one helping her come up with these colours and names on her lip line. It was a lot of stuff."
I have a feeling both Kylie and Kris Jenner's gag reflexes were triggered by the cocky display.
It didn't take long for Twitter to band together for the unifying purpose of roasting Tyga for his lofty claims.
People were quick to give credit where we all know it's due - to the ultimate business mom Kris Jenner.
While many pointed out that she was already more of a household name than he was when they started dating, so if anything, she put him on the map.
People were even digging up old videos of Kourtney to use for Tyga dragging purposes.
Given this backlash, I have a feeling Tyga isn't going to double down on this claim if asked. Taking credit for someone else's career success is never a good look, and that doubles when it's someone like Kylie who obviously had it in motion already.