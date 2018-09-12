Tyga tried to take credit for Kylie Jenner's career and the whole internet dragged him.

WhiIf there's one thing you don't do when dating a Kardashian-Jenner sister, and that's take credit for their career success.

We ALL know that's something only the sisters themselves, Kris Jenner, and the devil can take credit for.

So, when Tyga started spouting some nonsense suggesting he was to thank for Kylie Jenner's massive success, the internet was fully ready to fact-check and drag him to shreds.

During an interview on Queen Radio, Tyga shared the ways he (believes) he helped Kylie reach her true potential.