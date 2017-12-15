Tyra Banks dishes her feelings behind the famous "I was rooting for you" moment.

You don't have to be a fan of America's Next Top Model to be familiar with the iconic television moment when Tyra Banks blew up at contestant Tiffany Richardson: "I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you! How dare you!"

The moment from 2005 has become one of the go-to GIFs for people on Twitter, or really anywhere.

Tyra recently sat down with Buzzfeed News to talk about the renewal of America's Next Top Model (January 9th) and more importantly, her personal take on the famous GIF moment.

Tyra told Buzzfeed News that in retrospect, she feels a bit embarrassed by the GIFable moment of passion. But it all came from a place of love for Richardson, who she truly believed could have worked harder and succeeded.

"It was such an emotional, visceral moment for me. I had so much love for this girl," Banks said.