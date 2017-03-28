Advertising

Twitter user @Msixelaa works as an Uber driver, but she could easily have a promising side careers as either a Twitter poet or a merciless spirit of vengeance. Recently, she picked up a seemingly normal fare from the airport. But once she had driven this woman to her destination, she realized that the Uber app had just directed her straight into the middle of her own love triangle. And she was pissed. She tweeted the whole saga, and of course, it went massively viral.

Now, follow along with #UberBae...

elite daily

elite daily

elite daily

elite daily

elite daily

elite daily

(This is where she spots the car. Not a bad use of the meme if you ask me.)

elite daily

elite daily

Ok, so the next jillion tweets basically talk about how #UberBae began fighting her now ex-boyfriend, and his sidepiece tried to jump in. But #UberBae just up and left, with the sidepiece's luggage still in the trunk.

elite daily

After she left, #UberBae texted her BF pictures of her wearing the sidepiece's clothing.

elite daily

elite daily

elite daily

elite daily

elite daily

And now you have heard the tale of #UberBae. Wow.

