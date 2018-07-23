Uber driver fired for secretly filming female passengers and having internet ‘rate’ them.

In the latest installment of "Wow This Dude Is Trash" an unofficial miniseries that I seem to stumble upon every single day online, an Uber driver in St. Louis was suspended after he was caught livestreaming female passengers on his disgusting Twitch channel.
This human pile of living, breathing, driving feces put countless women (over 700 rides worth) in potential danger by showing their faces, neighborhoods, and seemingly private conversations to a faceless internet audience.
The 32-year-old super-voyeur Jason Gargac fully took the grossest advantage of Missouri's one-party consent laws, which allows one party to record a conversation without the other person's consent.
Obviously, this legality can help people in other cases, if they're being personally harassed or targeted and need proof for legal action. But in his case, it was exploited for an audience of creeps who would rate the women's looks and make commentary on their life choices. His channel featured multiple cameras on the dashboard, both facing out onto the street, so viewers could see where the car was heading, as well as facing the passengers themselves.
Luckily, Gargac was promptly suspended from both Uber and Lyft after the St Louis Dispatch published an expose about his Twitch channel. However,this doesn't undo the fact that hundreds of female passengers had their information spread without their own knowledge or consent.
To make matters even more concerning, Gargac has a wife, a human woman who knew about the channel and even helped him.
Apparently, she would help him moderate any Twitch comments that were overtly homophobic and racist, and yet, having users rate women from 1-10 was somehow okay?!
Despite the fact that the livestreams were technically legal, Gargac did delete all the videos on Saturday, once his true colors were exposed by the St Louis Dispatch. I...have nothing more to add here.