Uber driver fired for secretly filming female passengers and having internet ‘rate’ them.

In the latest installment of "Wow This Dude Is Trash" an unofficial miniseries that I seem to stumble upon every single day online, an Uber driver in St. Louis was suspended after he was caught livestreaming female passengers on his disgusting Twitch channel.

This human pile of living, breathing, driving feces put countless women (over 700 rides worth) in potential danger by showing their faces, neighborhoods, and seemingly private conversations to a faceless internet audience.

The 32-year-old super-voyeur Jason Gargac fully took the grossest advantage of Missouri's one-party consent laws, which allows one party to record a conversation without the other person's consent.

Hundreds of @Uber and @lyft passengers have been unwitting subjects of a @twitch channel operated by driver Jason Gargac. One-party recording is legal in Missouri. That doesn’t make this right. https://t.co/owZZjcrZTN https://t.co/GK61imFwfy — Staci D Kramer (@sdkstl) July 21, 2018

Obviously, this legality can help people in other cases, if they're being personally harassed or targeted and need proof for legal action. But in his case, it was exploited for an audience of creeps who would rate the women's looks and make commentary on their life choices. His channel featured multiple cameras on the dashboard, both facing out onto the street, so viewers could see where the car was heading, as well as facing the passengers themselves.