Muslim guy's thread about his Israeli-Jewish coworker goes viral because there's a twist.

Orli Matlow
Jan 29, 2019@9:54 PM
Umar is a Muslim man who went viral on Twitter with a thread about how his Israeli Jewish coworker treats him—a M. Night Shyamalan-level twist.

Because of the movies and focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, people often assume that Jews and Muslims are enemies, even though we're victims of the same right-wing extremists and left out of the same bacon-obsessed culture.

Knowing people's stomachs would immediately tighten, here's how Umar pitched the thread.

Prepare to breathe a sigh of relief, because this is a nice story on the internet, for once.

After the tweets went viral, he included a prayer.

People were moved by the thread and shared stories of their own team-ups.

It's sad that people were surprised with the direction of the thread.

Only the bad stuff is considered newsworthy, so it's important to broadcast the fact that there's good stuff, too.

