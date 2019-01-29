Muslim guy's thread about his Israeli-Jewish coworker goes viral because there's a twist.

Umar is a Muslim man who went viral on Twitter with a thread about how his Israeli Jewish coworker treats him—a M. Night Shyamalan-level twist.

Because of the movies and focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, people often assume that Jews and Muslims are enemies, even though we're victims of the same right-wing extremists and left out of the same bacon-obsessed culture.

Knowing people's stomachs would immediately tighten, here's how Umar pitched the thread.

So the guy that sits next to me at work is an Israeli jew. He knows I'm a Muslim. Here are some things he's said to me just because I'm Muslim: — UMAR (@UMRPXV) November 11, 2018

Prepare to breathe a sigh of relief, because this is a nice story on the internet, for once.

He brings in food for the team every couple weeks. A few weeks ago, he brought in doughnuts from Country Style. He looked at me and said, "don't worry, I double checked, they use vegetable oil when they make these so they're halal." — UMAR (@UMRPXV) November 11, 2018