Muslim guy's thread about his Israeli-Jewish coworker goes viral because there's a twist.

Umar is a Muslim man who went viral on Twitter with a thread about how his Israeli Jewish coworker treats him—a M. Night Shyamalan-level twist.
Because of the movies and focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, people often assume that Jews and Muslims are enemies, even though we're victims of the same right-wing extremists and left out of the same bacon-obsessed culture.
Knowing people's stomachs would immediately tighten, here's how Umar pitched the thread.
Prepare to breathe a sigh of relief, because this is a nice story on the internet, for once.
He brings in food for the team every couple weeks. A few weeks ago, he brought in doughnuts from Country Style. He looked at me and said, "don't worry, I double checked, they use vegetable oil when they make these so they're halal."— UMAR (@UMRPXV) November 11, 2018
A month into my employment, my work put us in a resort for a week for our semi-annual sales conference. The days are jam-packed with meetings and seminars. He sat with me at lunch and asked, "are they giving you time between sessions to do your prayers?"— UMAR (@UMRPXV) November 11, 2018
More recently, I had a headache and I asked him if he had painkillers. He had Advil Liquigels and said, "these are coated in gelatin I believe, so you can't have these." Then he gets up and goes to his jacket pocket and pulls out Tylenol saying, "these you can definitely have."— UMAR (@UMRPXV) November 11, 2018
After the tweets went viral, he included a prayer.
While you're here, may Allah protect our brothers and sisters that are suffering and my he raise those that have fallen, to the highest level of Jannah. And may Allah grant us the strength to overcome and grow from all of our own obstacles that we face. Aameen.— UMAR (@UMRPXV) November 12, 2018
People were moved by the thread and shared stories of their own team-ups.
It's sad that people were surprised with the direction of the thread.
An Israeli in America, I was also pleasantly surprised and while I love this interaction, it worries me how many people are implying that this is an outlier and that most Jews are not like this; As with any other faith, most Jews are normal, accepting people not full of hate!— Ariel Paz Yitzchaki (@messedupmermaid) January 16, 2019
Only the bad stuff is considered newsworthy, so it's important to broadcast the fact that there's good stuff, too.