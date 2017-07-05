Advertising

"Well, at least this wasn't as bad as that Kylie Jenner Pepsi ad." - Marketing Department for this "pool float."

In the latest "who the f**k didn't tell us before we went to market" snafu, a pool float is going viral because it looks like, well, a maxi pad.

The photo was initially shared on Reddit, but blew up when author Jillian David shared it on Twitter Monday:

Focus group. This could have been avoided with 1 focus group (of women). pic.twitter.com/C76lv5ji33 — Jillian David (@JillianDavid13) July 3, 2017

Advertising

And, it seems that the message on social media is pretty much 100% in agreement with her.

This maxi pad shaped floatie will make your next Elbow River float nice and absorbent. #yyc #Calgary pic.twitter.com/gQAdonpm3H — ChristyandFraser (@ChristyandFras) July 4, 2017

Maxi pad or Costco pool float? You decide. pic.twitter.com/Z5UekQGAir — Mary (@MaryLeishman) July 4, 2017

Looks like a giant maxi pad. pic.twitter.com/4hNBdLFKH2 — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) July 1, 2017

Naturally, Twitter had a good giggle...

Advertising

Probably the only product that'll get me through one day of my period. — General Chach Organa (@ChachiBobinks) July 4, 2017

What's the absorbency level on this thing? 😂 — FanMom (@fanmomaf) July 3, 2017

Be careful not to get any pubic hair stuck to it though. Ouch! — Cynical Woman (@Cynical_Woman) July 3, 2017

Won't it soak up half the pool water? 😃 — appalledvoter (@appalledvoter) July 3, 2017

Advertising

I'll wear my red swimsuit to complete the cosplay. — Alt_Heather 🔥 (@wordblender) July 3, 2017

And people who've actually bought the item on Amazon are roasting it too. Check out all the comments here.

On the bright side, your mom can finally sleep easy knowing they make a maxi pad that fits her bit fat vagina! HEYO!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.