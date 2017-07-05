Advertising

"Well, at least this wasn't as bad as that Kylie Jenner Pepsi ad." - Marketing Department for this "pool float."

In the latest "who the f**k didn't tell us before we went to market" snafu, a pool float is going viral because it looks like, well, a maxi pad.

The photo was initially shared on Reddit, but blew up when author Jillian David shared it on Twitter Monday:

And, it seems that the message on social media is pretty much 100% in agreement with her.

Naturally, Twitter had a good giggle...

And people who've actually bought the item on Amazon are roasting it too. Check out all the comments here.

On the bright side, your mom can finally sleep easy knowing they make a maxi pad that fits her bit fat vagina! HEYO!

