Uncle laughs at 12-year-old niece's homemade Christmas gift, 'it looked really bad.'

In order to become a good artist you have to make a lot of bad art.

Art, like any skill set, takes practice before you develop the technical skills and "muscles" to create something both you and others feel pride in.

On top of that, the concept of "good art" is deeply subjective in itself. Style, medium, and personal preference all go a long way toward determining how people will respond to any given piece of art.

All this is to say, if you've ever looked at the work of a budding artist, or you've made art yourself, you know just how steep and difficult the learning curve is.

A little support goes a long way when it comes to encouraging an artist to keep going. But a lot of people, particularly those not in the arts, don't know how to give that.