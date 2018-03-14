United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz is silent after a puppy died in an overhead bin.

It goes without saying that United Airlines sucks. People are justifiably flipping out after an adorable French bulldog puppy died after being stuffed into an overhead bin on a flight from Houston to New York City.

As of 5:01 p.m. ET, United Airlines hasn't made any public statements on Twitter and the company's CEO, Oscar Munoz has remained silent. The company's most-recent tweet is from March 11.

The puppy died in the United Airline flight's overhead bin without air or water.

The owner of the dog, Catalina Robledo, said she boarded United Airlines flight 1284 with her 10-month-old puppy Kokito, but was told by a flight attendant that he could not sit under her seat. Robledo was traveling with her 11-year-old daughter and toddler at the time when she was approached by one of the flight attendants.

Robledo's daughter, Sophia Ceballos, told Good Morning America the flight attendant said she had to put him in the overhead bin because he would block the path. "And we’re like, ‘It’s a dog, it’s a dog.’ And she’s like, ‘It doesn’t matter you still have to put it up there,’” said Ceballos “She helped her put it up, and she just closed it like it was a bag.”

The dog was heard barking throughout the flight, but with limited air and no water eventually died during the three-hour journey from Texas to New York.