United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz is silent after a puppy died in an overhead bin.

It goes without saying that United Airlines sucks. People are justifiably flipping out after an adorable French bulldog puppy died after being stuffed into an overhead bin on a flight from Houston to New York City.
As of 5:01 p.m. ET, United Airlines hasn't made any public statements on Twitter and the company's CEO, Oscar Munoz has remained silent. The company's most-recent tweet is from March 11.
The puppy died in the United Airline flight's overhead bin without air or water.
The owner of the dog, Catalina Robledo, said she boarded United Airlines flight 1284 with her 10-month-old puppy Kokito, but was told by a flight attendant that he could not sit under her seat. Robledo was traveling with her 11-year-old daughter and toddler at the time when she was approached by one of the flight attendants.
Robledo's daughter, Sophia Ceballos, told Good Morning America the flight attendant said she had to put him in the overhead bin because he would block the path. "And we’re like, ‘It’s a dog, it’s a dog.’ And she’s like, ‘It doesn’t matter you still have to put it up there,’” said Ceballos “She helped her put it up, and she just closed it like it was a bag.”
The dog was heard barking throughout the flight, but with limited air and no water eventually died during the three-hour journey from Texas to New York.
United's CEO, Oscar Munoz is being called out on social media.
Munoz has been one of the more unpopular CEOs in recent history and faced harsh criticism last year after a doctor was bloodied and dragged off a flight for refusing to give up his seat.
The airline president who has the highest pay of any airline CEO, earning 18,720,548 in 2016 is being called out on social media by animal lovers worldwide.
Munoz and United have received harsh criticism from both actress Olivia Munn and Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana. Kennedy said on Twitter that he had written United's president, Scott Kirby a letter demanding an explanation for the dog's death and other animals who have died while on United Flights.
United Airlines has the worst record for animal deaths with a staggering 75 percent of commercial flight animal deaths happening on United flights.
“He was a member of our family,” said a teary-eyed Ceballos. “He was like my brother to me.”