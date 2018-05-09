Vanessa Trump reportedly has a type and it's criminals.

Vanessa Trump became something of a #Resistance hero when she summoned the ovaries to leave everyone's favorite Large Adult Son who met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer in Trump Tower during the presidential campaign, one Donald Trump Jr.
Gossip columns are capitalizing on this newfound interests by diving into her past. In a subtle, sensitive piece titled "Vanessa Trump’s first love was member of violent street gang," Page Six reports that the former Mrs. Trump's first love was a member of a violent street gang.
She would later marry Trump Jr., who was almost indicted for felony fraud with his sister Ivanka until the Manhattan D.A. got a visit from a top Trump donor.
Vanessa attended a $47,000-a-year Upper West Side prep school during the week, and on weekends, "drove high school sweetheart Valentin Rivera — who has since served various prison terms for assault, weapons offenses and negligent homicide — to the Lower East Side, where he led meetings of his chapter of the gang."
Rivera was a member of the Latin Kings, and told Page Six that Vanessa would drive him around "in her stepfather convertible with an illegal gun in the trunk" as he dropped off weed to friends.
The two dated for five years, but the fairy tale romance came to an end when Rivera read in the New York Post that Vanessa, who became a model with the Wilhelmina agency, was cheating on him with Leonardo DiCaprio.
The Post's Page Six column revealed on May 1st, 1998:
DiCaprio’s luscious love is 20-year-old fashion model Vanessa Haydon. The passionate pair have been inseparable over the past two weeks. [They] tried to keep a tight lid on their budding romance — but it all spilled out during a private party in a trendy SoHo loft last week … The couple could be seen holding hands, kissing and cuddling into the wee hours in a dimly lit corner.
This is such a juicy story that a former Hillary campaign spokesperson did an insanely weird tweet about it.
Read the all the tea, and the details about Rivera's multiple stints in prison, over at Page Six.