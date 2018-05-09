Vanessa Trump became something of a #Resistance hero when she summoned the ovaries to leave everyone's favorite Large Adult Son who met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer in Trump Tower during the presidential campaign, one Donald Trump Jr.

Gossip columns are capitalizing on this newfound interests by diving into her past. In a subtle, sensitive piece titled "Vanessa Trump’s first love was member of violent street gang," Page Six reports that the former Mrs. Trump's first love was a member of a violent street gang.

She would later marry Trump Jr., who was almost indicted for felony fraud with his sister Ivanka until the Manhattan D.A. got a visit from a top Trump donor.

Vanessa attended a $47,000-a-year Upper West Side prep school during the week, and on weekends, "drove high school sweetheart Valentin Rivera — who has since served various prison terms for assault, weapons offenses and negligent homicide — to the Lower East Side, where he led meetings of his chapter of the gang."