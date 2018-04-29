Vanessa Trump apparently 'went gangster' on Aubrey O'Day after finding out about the affair.

In case you've missed the political gossip parade of the last few months, Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump are getting divorced. As with most marital splits, there are a myriad of reasons.

However, the proverbial spilling of the divorce-related tea revealed that Don Jr. had a divorce with singer Aubrey O'Day. The fling occurred started back in 2011, while Vanessa was pregnant with their son Tristan, and continued well into 2012.

The two met when O'Day appeared on The Apprentice, and sources told Page Six Don Jr. briefly considered leaving Vanessa for O'Day, but his father told him to "knock it off."

To boil the tea even hotter, sources close to Vanessa recently told Page Six that she was livid upon finding out about the affair. To be fair, who wouldn't be?!

Vanessa allegedly channeled all of her anger into a very colorful phone conversation with O'DAy.

"Vanessa went gangster," a source said. "Aubrey was shocked. Vanessa said some extremely unladylike things to her.”