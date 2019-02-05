Vegan bridezilla bans meat-eating ‘murderers’ from wedding, gets slaughtered in the comments.

We've all heard of a bridezilla, but have you ever encountered a vegan bridezilla? Or a ~veganzilla~ if you will. You may be asking what on Earth could a veganzilla possibly be? Allow me to explain...

A Reddit user (Gelatin_MonKey7) posted a comment that was made in a Facebook group called Vegan Revolution by a woman who had banned all non-vegans from her wedding. The post revealed that the woman had uninvited family members and referred to them as 'murderers' because they eat meat. To be clear, it's not that these guests would be eating meat at the wedding, it was the fact that they simply do not partake in the vegan lifestyle full-time that got them kicked off the guest list. I have a feeling this is going to be a small wedding made up of the bride's local barista and a bunch of wild animals she rescued from the zoo.

You can read the veganzilla's original post here:

For some more context, Reddit user Lockraemono shared some screenshots from bridesmaids that were told they were no longer welcome.