Vegan bridezilla bans meat-eating ‘murderers’ from wedding, gets slaughtered in the comments.

We've all heard of a bridezilla, but have you ever encountered a vegan bridezilla? Or a ~veganzilla~ if you will. You may be asking what on Earth could a veganzilla possibly be? Allow me to explain...
A Reddit user (Gelatin_MonKey7) posted a comment that was made in a Facebook group called Vegan Revolution by a woman who had banned all non-vegans from her wedding. The post revealed that the woman had uninvited family members and referred to them as 'murderers' because they eat meat. To be clear, it's not that these guests would be eating meat at the wedding, it was the fact that they simply do not partake in the vegan lifestyle full-time that got them kicked off the guest list. I have a feeling this is going to be a small wedding made up of the bride's local barista and a bunch of wild animals she rescued from the zoo.
You can read the veganzilla's original post here:
For some more context, Reddit user Lockraemono shared some screenshots from bridesmaids that were told they were no longer welcome.
As you can imagine, the woman who told her friends and family to enjoy the blood on their hands because they eat meat was absolutely roasted by commenters. But hey, at least they aren't roasting a pig!
SoggyReputation made this excellent point:
i can't imagine anyone (other than mom) being really upset they will miss this doozy of a dramafest
CarolineElizabeth777 made an eerie yet accurate prediction:
The bride is going to end up one of those crazy anti-vaxxers, I can feel it coming!
SleazyMack came in hot with the realness:
When being vegan (or anything really it doesn’t have to be vegan) becomes your primary identity you basically are in a cult.
franandzoe offered a does of rational vegan perspective:
It’s so funny to me vegans who are sooooo high and mighty and you find out they just became vegan. Ok.... I’ve been vegan for 20 some odd years and I always tell these people they need to relax or they are going to lose their minds or at least all their friends. Some people can’t do anything without going all in and by all in i mean losing their minds in the process. It’s insane.
saw the hypocrisy at play here:
Holy crap...what a literal shit show. Family dodged a bullet! What a bully! I live how she’s saying she is bullied when she is literally trying to bully people into veganism - that’s not how this works sweetheart!
Look, there's nothing wrong with being vegan. In fact, it's a great thing to do. I just wouldn't recommend losing all of your friends and family over it, especially on your wedding day. Because then you'll probably end up crying over cow's milk.