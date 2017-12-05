Men who live near the Viagra factory are apparently walking around with accidental boners.

Ringaskiddy, Ireland might as well rename itself Boner Town.

This tiny Irish village also happens to be home of the Pfizer factory that manufactures Viagra. According to the Irish Post, wafting fumes from the plant — which the town locals have nicknamed "love fumes" — have men and dogs walking around with unexpected hard-ons. It sounds like a dystopian nightmare, but according to locals, unplanned excitement has become part of day to day life in Ringaskiddy.

Bartender Debbie O’Grady explains: "One whiff and you’re stiff. We’ve been getting the love fumes for years now for free." Is there anything the world needs less than more boners?

Local nurse Fiona Toomey claims that Viagra is such a part of the town's ecosystem that it "must have gotten into the water supply."

Pfizer claims that "love fumes are nothing but an "amusing" myth. "Our manufacturing processes have always been highly sophisticated as well as highly regulated," they said.

We look forward to seeing this story line on the next season of Black Mirror.