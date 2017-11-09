Vice writer asks Twitter to reveal the first time they were Louis C.K.'d. The responses won't stop.

On Thursday afternoon The New York Times published an article about comedian Louis C.K that revealed several allegations of sexual misconduct. While there have been rumours of his sexual misconduct for years, the NYT expose shines a clear light on the allegations.

The article itself shares the accounts of five women who allege that C.K. either full-on masturbated in front of them (without consent), or spoke to them in similarly sexually inappropriate ways.

The anticipation for The New York Times article prompted Louis C.K. to cancel the premiere of his movie I Love You Daddy, which depicts a relationship between a 17-year-old girl and a 68-year-old man.

Once the expose was published, women on Twitter began sharing their support for those who spoke up. And also, many expressed a depressing lack of surprise that Louis C.K.'s allegations are corroborated by multiple women.

this is a man who built his career off "jokes" like: "How do women still go out with guys, when you consider the fact that there is no greater threat to women than men?" Meanwhile, he was masturbating in front of female comics without their consent. — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) November 9, 2017

In response to the allegations, the Vice writer Eve Peyser started a thread where people could share the times someone masturbated in front of them (without consent).