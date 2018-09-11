Victoria's Secret model brilliantly shut down trolls who didn’t believe she’s a software engineer.

The sexist notion that beauty and intelligence are at odds with each other is just as persistent as it is false, and the Victoria's Secret Model and software engineer Lindsey Scott is deeply acquainted with it.
When it comes to her career path, Scott is a true multi-hyphenate, and she's rattled a sizable amount of male egos through her excellence alone. She currently works as one of the top iOS responders on Stack Overflow, has created tutorial videos alongside Bill Gates on Code.org, and works on the iOS tutorial team at RayWenderlich.com.
This, of course, is all when she's not walking the runway as a Victoria's Secret model and breaking boundaries as the first black woman to receive a Calvin Klein exclusive.
Sadly, even with all those qualifications and obvious proof of her work ethic and intelligence, there are still sexist trolls who doubt her competence.
A recent thread on Reddit highlighted some of the backlash Scott regularly receives, and with it, her bulletproof response.
The sexist comments were predictably boring and sexist.
Normally, Scott doesn't waste her time on trolls, but this time she'd had enough and decided to put them in their place.
She wrote:
"I have 27481 points on StackOverflow; I'm on the iOS tutorial team for RayWendelich.com; I'm the Lead iOS software engineer for @RallyBound, the 841st fastest growing company in the US according to @incmagazine, I have a Bachelor's degree from Amherst where I double majored in computer science and theater, and I'm able to live my life doing everything I love. Looking at these comments I wonder why 41% of women in technical careers drop out because of a hostile work environment #gofigure"
That's how you do it: let the resume shut it down.
People on Reddit chimed in to share how impressed they were with Scott, and also how discouraging it is to see such persistent sexism surrounding tech.
Other women in tech also chimed in with some of their experiences of being undermined in their field.
It's complete and utter nonsense that Scott still has to prove herself on this level because of the fragile egos of hypocritical mysogynists. But it's great to see a woman with such a huge platform shattering stereotypes across the board.