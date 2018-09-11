Victoria's Secret model brilliantly shut down trolls who didn’t believe she’s a software engineer.

The sexist notion that beauty and intelligence are at odds with each other is just as persistent as it is false, and the Victoria's Secret Model and software engineer Lindsey Scott is deeply acquainted with it.

When it comes to her career path, Scott is a true multi-hyphenate, and she's rattled a sizable amount of male egos through her excellence alone. She currently works as one of the top iOS responders on Stack Overflow, has created tutorial videos alongside Bill Gates on Code.org, and works on the iOS tutorial team at RayWenderlich.com.

Proud to be the #iOS software engineer for the 841st (!) fastest growing company in the U.S. #inc5000 #tech4good 🙌 https://t.co/71hpQeHftc — Lyndsey Scott (@Lyndsey360) August 22, 2018

This, of course, is all when she's not walking the runway as a Victoria's Secret model and breaking boundaries as the first black woman to receive a Calvin Klein exclusive.

Sadly, even with all those qualifications and obvious proof of her work ethic and intelligence, there are still sexist trolls who doubt her competence.

A recent thread on Reddit highlighted some of the backlash Scott regularly receives, and with it, her bulletproof response.