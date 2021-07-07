Victoria's secret model shares how she was told to 'have sex to lose weight' as a teen.

The former Victoria's Secret model Bridget Malcolm got super honest about her traumatic experiences in the modeling industry in a recent video on her Instagram.

Malcolm revealed she was rejected from the 2017 Victoria's Secret runway show after going up a bra size, and the many ways the industry pushed her to mistreat her body.

"By the age of 18, I'd lived in three countries alone. I traveled to all continents except for Antarctica. I'd been groomed by a much older man. I'd been sexually assaulted multiple times," she shared.