Video of man pulling a knife on student at PTA meeting goes viral. Adults did nothing.

Most logical adults wouldn't attempt to prove a point about school safety by pulling a weapon on a minor. But alas, there are still outliers who believe they should scare the bejeezus out of a child to (ironically) prove a point about safety.
On Thursday, a grown-ass man was caught pulling a knife on a young boy in a PTA meeting. The shocking moment happened all while surrounded by school administration and parents who seemed too shocked to take action.
"I'm considerably larger than you, okay? If something happened, if I decided to attack you, it would take the 3-5 minutes to come here. Probably ten if the traffic is bad," the man said, before pulling out a knife.
"What are you going to do now?" the man said, after pulling out the knife.
Due to the unexpected nature of his action, it took the surrounding adults a few long seconds before they started yelling for the man to put the knife away.
He was soon after escorted off the school premises.
It should be noted that the knife was closed, and it was clear the man was attempting to make a point about safety (and the slow arrival of cops). There did not appear to be a threat he would stab anyone, but that isn't the point. It was in no way acceptable for a grown man to pull a knife on a child, even in a "demo." Particularly, since it was abundantly clear this was not a plan both parties were privy to.
The scene is made even more disturbing when you consider how long it took the other adults to do anything.
People on Twitter were up in arms about the incident's terrifying potential.
Some people felt this scene provided proof that arming teachers would not guarantee safety for students.
Still, a few people defended the man's use of a weapon as an example.