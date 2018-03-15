Video of man pulling a knife on student at PTA meeting goes viral. Adults did nothing.

Most logical adults wouldn't attempt to prove a point about school safety by pulling a weapon on a minor. But alas, there are still outliers who believe they should scare the bejeezus out of a child to (ironically) prove a point about safety.

On Thursday, a grown-ass man was caught pulling a knife on a young boy in a PTA meeting. The shocking moment happened all while surrounded by school administration and parents who seemed too shocked to take action.

"I'm considerably larger than you, okay? If something happened, if I decided to attack you, it would take the 3-5 minutes to come here. Probably ten if the traffic is bad," the man said, before pulling out a knife.

Seriously? A grown man pulled out a KNIFE in front of a STUDENT, clearly trying to intimidate and scare them from standing up for what they believe in (PEACEFULLY). What is wrong with adults in this country? And why on earth did none of the other adults even stand up? https://t.co/WfiPrmTMxC — Alexis Isabel (@lexi4prez) March 15, 2018

"What are you going to do now?" the man said, after pulling out the knife.

Due to the unexpected nature of his action, it took the surrounding adults a few long seconds before they started yelling for the man to put the knife away.

He was soon after escorted off the school premises.