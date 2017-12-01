Video of Muslim woman being refused service at McDonald's for wearing a hijab goes viral.

McDonalds is facing new backlash after a viral video showed a London woman being refused service for wearing a hijab. The woman - whose name and face remains anonymous throughout the video, went to grab food at a McDonald's in Holloway, London when she was unexpectedly refused service by both a security guard and cashier.
Once they requested she remove her hijab to attain service, she started video taping the incident as evidence. Shortly after the tape started rolling, another customer chimed in to her defense and the cashier eventually offered service. However, by the time they rescinded their bigotry, the damage was already done.
When Twitter user Sabrina (@_southsab) posted the video of her friend's experience with discrimination, it quickly went viral.
Once people on Twitter caught wind of the video, they were rightfully incensed and alarmed by the overt bigotry.
Many of them tagged and called out McDonalds for cultivating such behavior in the first place.
Another friend of the woman also spread the word on Twitter and tagged Mcdonalds in her call out.
Eventually, McDonalds came through with an apology and clarified that this type of discrimination does not fit in with their policies.
Unsurprisingly, the brand didn't clarify how they'll prevent these types of situations going forward.
Here's to hoping Mcdonalds will be more intentional about creating an environment of inclusion and enforcing zero tolerance for hate crimes. Until then, we'll have to stay vigilante about calling out this type of behavior.