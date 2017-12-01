Video of Muslim woman being refused service at McDonald's for wearing a hijab goes viral.

McDonalds is facing new backlash after a viral video showed a London woman being refused service for wearing a hijab. The woman - whose name and face remains anonymous throughout the video, went to grab food at a McDonald's in Holloway, London when she was unexpectedly refused service by both a security guard and cashier.

Once they requested she remove her hijab to attain service, she started video taping the incident as evidence. Shortly after the tape started rolling, another customer chimed in to her defense and the cashier eventually offered service. However, by the time they rescinded their bigotry, the damage was already done.

When Twitter user Sabrina (@_southsab) posted the video of her friend's experience with discrimination, it quickly went viral.

My friend was refused service at a McDonalds today in London because she was wearing a Hijab. When she started recording the incident, she was told to stop but thankfully didn’t. Thank you to the kind man who defended her against the security guard and employees at the store... — Sabrina (@south_sab) November 30, 2017

We will be contacting the relevant authorities to ensure this is dealt with. It is disgusting that hate crimes and discrimination are so prevalent in this country, especially in such a diverse city like London. We cannot be silent bystanders to this hate. — Sabrina (@south_sab) November 30, 2017

Here is the video of the incident, occurring at McDonald's on Seven Sister's Road in Holloway, London. pic.twitter.com/07acmBYdjB — Sabrina (@south_sab) December 1, 2017