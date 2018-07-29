This video of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively freaking out over their daughter is taking the internet by storm.

Last night Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively went to a Taylor Swift concert with their pal Gigi Hadid (you may know her from billboards and every single magazine), but their biggest fan moment was dedicated to their 3-year-old daughter James.
In case you're not up on everything T-Swift related (don't worry, I'm not either), her new song Gorgeous samples the voice of Reynolds and Lively's daughter at the beginning. As you may have guessed, she says "gorgeous."
So, naturally, when Livey and Reynolds heard their daughter's voice sampled during the concert, they had a huge freakout moment.
Pretty much all their Twitter fans were here for their relatable parenting moment.
Needless to say, they were having a very good time at the concert.
I have a feeling when James gets older she will love seeing footage of her parents fangirling over her voice at a Taylor Swift concert. Who wouldn't?