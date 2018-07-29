This video of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively freaking out over their daughter is taking the internet by storm.

Last night Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively went to a Taylor Swift concert with their pal Gigi Hadid (you may know her from billboards and every single magazine), but their biggest fan moment was dedicated to their 3-year-old daughter James.

gigi hadid, ryan reynolds, and blake lively just strolled in and we are ten feet away from them i am so blessed pic.twitter.com/1F0vtki2gx — sol ☀️ (@thruthedoorwyou) July 29, 2018

In case you're not up on everything T-Swift related (don't worry, I'm not either), her new song Gorgeous samples the voice of Reynolds and Lively's daughter at the beginning. As you may have guessed, she says "gorgeous."

So, naturally, when Livey and Reynolds heard their daughter's voice sampled during the concert, they had a huge freakout moment.

BLAKE AND RYAN ARE SO CUTE REACTING TO GORGEOUS pic.twitter.com/iEWlxSL4Xd — “SOFIAAAAAAAA” 🐍 (@avocadoswifts) July 29, 2018

Pretty much all their Twitter fans were here for their relatable parenting moment.

THEY'RE SO CUTE I'M CALLING 911 — ‘ (@repoutsold13) July 29, 2018