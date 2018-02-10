These videos of the North Korean cheerleading squad chanting will haunt your nightmares.

The massive North Korean cheerleading squad of 230 young women, also known as "The Army of Beauties," have been hard at work doling out synchronized hype this Winter Olympics.
The cheerleading squad embodies the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's single most brilliant and terrifying propaganda methods. There's something initially captivating about watching these women cheerfully sing about unity. The routines immediately transform into something menacing, with the knowledge that rebellion to the rules could result in being sent to a death camp.
Fellow Olympic attendees marveled at "The Army of Beauties" when they continued to belt their own chants during a rendition of "Uptown Funk."
The squad kicked off their medley of routines with a song titled "Nice to meet you."
Their routines involve meticulous synchronized clapping and legitimate singing abilities.
At many points, the squad ignored other music playing in favor of doing their own thing.
There were points where "The Army of Beauties" pulled out moves that seemed almost synchronized with the music. Some wondered whether it was purposeful or coincidental.
The site of this hype machine coming out of one of the most oppressive current dictatorships is both disturbing and on brand.
Do these women get water breaks?! How do they sing for this long?!
It'll be fascinating to see even more routines from "The Army of Beauties," as the games continue.