These videos of the North Korean cheerleading squad chanting will haunt your nightmares.

The massive North Korean cheerleading squad of 230 young women, also known as "The Army of Beauties," have been hard at work doling out synchronized hype this Winter Olympics.

The cheerleading squad embodies the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's single most brilliant and terrifying propaganda methods. There's something initially captivating about watching these women cheerfully sing about unity. The routines immediately transform into something menacing, with the knowledge that rebellion to the rules could result in being sent to a death camp.

Fellow Olympic attendees marveled at "The Army of Beauties" when they continued to belt their own chants during a rendition of "Uptown Funk."

South Korean rappers are singing “Uptown Funk” at half time and the cheerleaders are doing their own thing singing about unification. Bit of a bizarre mashup. I’m also sitting in the middle of all of it. pic.twitter.com/zPdBx5H1OF — James Pearson (@pearswick) February 10, 2018

Are the NK cheerleaders meaning to move in concert with rendition of Uptown Funk?? Surreal

@pyeongchang2018 #IceHockey @abcnews pic.twitter.com/5uYSntU8SM — MaryGearin (@MaryGearin) February 10, 2018

The squad kicked off their medley of routines with a song titled "Nice to meet you."

North Korean cheering squad's first song "반갑습니다 Nice to meet you" pic.twitter.com/JSi29R8r6u — Sohee Kim (@soheefication) February 10, 2018

Their routines involve meticulous synchronized clapping and legitimate singing abilities.