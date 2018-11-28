Viral chart perfectly breaks down the difference between mansplaining and regular ’splaining.

In general, the term "mansplaining" isn't merely referring to a man explaining something. Being a man explaining something and mansplaining are different experiences (although there is obvious overlap). Mansplaining largely involves a man explaining something to a woman that she already knows, under the assumption that she needs it explained.

It's a gendered experience that usually combines an extra dose of male confidence, and embedded sexist notions of how much expertise women have in their fields. Due to the nature of mansplaining, a lot of men don't realize when they're doing it.

In fact, the writer Kim Goodwin has been asked about the definition of mansplaining by so many male peers she decided to make a nifty chart.

I have had more than one male colleague sincerely ask whether a certain behavior is mansplaining. Since apparently this is hard to figure out, I made one of them a chart. pic.twitter.com/7DZ1RTrB3R — Kim Goodwin (@kimgoodwin) July 19, 2018

Her chart quickly went viral because it really covers all the factors of mansplaining -- ignoring a woman's expertise level, treating a woman in the workplace different than you would treat her male peer, and not checking in to see if someone wants a concept explained.