Viral chart perfectly breaks down the difference between mansplaining and regular ’splaining.

In general, the term "mansplaining" isn't merely referring to a man explaining something. Being a man explaining something and mansplaining are different experiences (although there is obvious overlap). Mansplaining largely involves a man explaining something to a woman that she already knows, under the assumption that she needs it explained.
It's a gendered experience that usually combines an extra dose of male confidence, and embedded sexist notions of how much expertise women have in their fields. Due to the nature of mansplaining, a lot of men don't realize when they're doing it.
In fact, the writer Kim Goodwin has been asked about the definition of mansplaining by so many male peers she decided to make a nifty chart.
Her chart quickly went viral because it really covers all the factors of mansplaining -- ignoring a woman's expertise level, treating a woman in the workplace different than you would treat her male peer, and not checking in to see if someone wants a concept explained.
As with any tweet pointing out sexism, Goodwin's flowchart brought out some trolls. But by and large, the clarity of the chart was appreciated by people across the gender spectrum.
Personally, I'll be bookmarking this chart for the next time I need to explain mansplaining, it really lays it all out.