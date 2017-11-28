This family's viral Christmas card is just plain brutal.

It's hard enough to be single at the holidays, but this woman's family made sure everyone in their address book knew her relationship status.

Emily Seawright's family Christmas card is going viral after she shared a photo of the fam-tastic photo on Twitter. Pictured are: 1 set of parents, holding up a sign that says "Excited," one who are "engaged," another who are "expecting," and finally... Emily. Holding a sign that says, simply, "Emily." It's like an especially cruel version of a Kardashian Kristmas.

my family's Christmas card this year lmao pic.twitter.com/A2L7wfsprN — Emily Seawright (@cantseawright) November 26, 2017

The Seawrights apparently couldn't come up with another way to sum up their daughter's status in one festive E-word. Elegant? Nah. Eco-friendly? Too political. Instead, they settled on the word that seems to convey everything and nothing -- just Emily's name.

The photo has been retweeted thousands of times on Twitter, with fans weighing in to empathize. (Hey, another E word!)