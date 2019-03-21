Viral 'Florida Man' challenge has a hilarious result for everyone.

Crazy things happen everywhere, but due to the publicly accessible arrest records in Florida, we are blessed with all the wildly cinematic Florida man stories our hearts could desire.

In many ways, each Florida headline feels like its own Marvel universe, ripe with key characters, motivations and impossibilities all accessible to our imaginations if we so wish. Whole Twitter accounts are dedicated to digging up Florida's weirdest and darkest stories, and the state never fails.

In keeping with the internet's wide appreciation for wild Florida headlines, the Twitter user @g_pratimaaa started a challenge urging others to Google their birthday and "Florida man" and post the results.

EVERYBODY google “florida man” followed by your birthday (florida man august 22) and tell me what you get. mine is Florida Man tries to attack neighbor with tractor — swervin merv (@g_pratimaaa) March 19, 2019

She revealed that the challenge was first inspired by a Tumblr post full of amusing headlines.