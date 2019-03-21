Viral 'Florida Man' challenge has a hilarious result for everyone.

Crazy things happen everywhere, but due to the publicly accessible arrest records in Florida, we are blessed with all the wildly cinematic Florida man stories our hearts could desire.
In many ways, each Florida headline feels like its own Marvel universe, ripe with key characters, motivations and impossibilities all accessible to our imaginations if we so wish. Whole Twitter accounts are dedicated to digging up Florida's weirdest and darkest stories, and the state never fails.
In keeping with the internet's wide appreciation for wild Florida headlines, the Twitter user @g_pratimaaa started a challenge urging others to Google their birthday and "Florida man" and post the results.
She revealed that the challenge was first inspired by a Tumblr post full of amusing headlines.
Needless to say, the Twitter thread quickly filled up because there is truly no date or year untapped by the endless potential of Florida Man.
The challenge became so popular even John Legend piped in with a few of his favorite birthday headlines.
The results truly vary in regards to how sad, funny, or dark they are. But it can safely be said that all of them tell a complex story.
Amidst all the wild headlines full of violence and likely substance abuse, there are also some wholesome nuggets.
But then again, most of them play out like a scene a 14-year-old addicted to videogames would write.
For a lot of birthdays, there are too many ripe headlines to truly choose one.
If you haven't Googled your birthday and Florida Man, I strongly urge you to now. There's some unspun tale waiting there.