This viral theory claims 'Game of Thrones' is a live version of 'Shrek.' The pictures prove it.

If you've been on the internet in the last eight years, and even more so in the past few weeks, then you know without a doubt that Game of Thrones is the ship that launched 1000 memes.
Whether you're looking to laugh or cry, you're looking specifically for Game of Thrones memes about how hot Gendry is or memes about Sansa taking the throne (RIP, this hope and theory), there is a meme for everyone in this boundless sea of the web.
To add to this beautiful garden full of Game of Thrones jokes, there is in fact a thread dedicated to drawing cinematic parallels between Game of Thrones and Shrek, and it is pure art.
From the way the characters look down to their costume details, the parallels between Shrek and Game of Thrones is uncanny. Could it be that Shrek has become so deeply embedded in the cultural psyche that some of this seeped out of the subconscious of all involved?!
The more I look at these similarities, the more I can't look away, nor do I want to.
Cersei and Jaime are straight up human embodiments of Shrek animations, it's wild to see just how uncanny the similarities are.
Did the costume designer of Game of Thrones use Shrek as source material? Because this is truly beautiful and wild.
Both Shrek and Game of Thrones have dragons with lots of personality, dragons that won't take no for an answers, dragons that love passionately (am I getting too carried away?!).
There are wolves roaming about in both of them, doing human things, as mystical wolf types do.
Multiple scenes are made better with Shrek in them, and at this point it feels surprising that Smashmouth didn't make an appearance in the Game of Thrones theme song.
This thread is Mary Poppins' bag, and the memes are unexpected presents she is pulling out of the magical, endless bag.
The similarities are abundant, and full of visual detail that makes them even more delightful and bizarre.
Hopefully now, when you go back to rewatch Game of Thrones, you'll feel the spirit of Shrek ushering you along in your viewing experience.