This viral theory claims 'Game of Thrones' is a live version of 'Shrek.' The pictures prove it.

If you've been on the internet in the last eight years, and even more so in the past few weeks, then you know without a doubt that Game of Thrones is the ship that launched 1000 memes.

the main theme of Game of Thrones finally became clear in the finale: the importance of breastfeeding to grow up big and strong pic.twitter.com/axazLAnW58 — Andrew Bridgman (@bridgmandrew) May 20, 2019

Whether you're looking to laugh or cry, you're looking specifically for Game of Thrones memes about how hot Gendry is or memes about Sansa taking the throne (RIP, this hope and theory), there is a meme for everyone in this boundless sea of the web.

To add to this beautiful garden full of Game of Thrones jokes, there is in fact a thread dedicated to drawing cinematic parallels between Game of Thrones and Shrek, and it is pure art.

So basically Game of Thrones is a Shrek live action pic.twitter.com/BSk1DRFhjc — Stark (@ohmytargaryen) April 20, 2019

From the way the characters look down to their costume details, the parallels between Shrek and Game of Thrones is uncanny. Could it be that Shrek has become so deeply embedded in the cultural psyche that some of this seeped out of the subconscious of all involved?!