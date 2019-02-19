People are saying this wildly viral Rihanna birthday meme is better than astrology.

Rihanna is not only an accomplished musician spanning multiple genres who has launched a wildly successful makeup brand, but she's also a paragon of style. While she's got enough confidence to pull off objectively ugly outfits that would read as a cry for help from most of us, a majority of the time Rihanna is reminding the world that she's got an eye for all that glitters and is gold.
In celebration of Rihanna's unfaltering commitment to serving up lewks, the Twitter user Guccisima started a new challenge urging followers to Google their birthday and Rihanna in order to get their assigned outfit. Essentially, this challenge functions as a type of astrological projection of your birthday vibe, via Rihanna's fashion.
Unsurprisingly, the challenge quickly went viral, and the thread filled up with Riri outfits matched to people's birthdays.
If anything, this challenge only further proves that Rihanna has fashion range and can pull off pretty much anything.
There is truly an outfit for every birthday, and each of them has a distinctly different vibe.
A lot of people are connecting how the outfits correspond to their sun signs.
It's pretty much impossible to lose with this challenge, all of the outfits are serving up attitude, it's just a matter of what attitude.
At this point, if you haven't Googled your birthday to see which Rihanna outfit corresponds, it's absolutely imperative that you do. This is for collective research, if nothing else.