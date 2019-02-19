People are saying this wildly viral Rihanna birthday meme is better than astrology.

Rihanna is not only an accomplished musician spanning multiple genres who has launched a wildly successful makeup brand, but she's also a paragon of style. While she's got enough confidence to pull off objectively ugly outfits that would read as a cry for help from most of us, a majority of the time Rihanna is reminding the world that she's got an eye for all that glitters and is gold.

In celebration of Rihanna's unfaltering commitment to serving up lewks, the Twitter user Guccisima started a new challenge urging followers to Google their birthday and Rihanna in order to get their assigned outfit. Essentially, this challenge functions as a type of astrological projection of your birthday vibe, via Rihanna's fashion.

Google Rihanna and your birthday to see which outfit you get pic.twitter.com/wd691IEdFr — Guccisima (@ChipdNudePolish) February 17, 2019

Rihanna really has a look for everyday of the year pic.twitter.com/OCK3JZKKqd — Guccisima (@ChipdNudePolish) February 17, 2019

Unsurprisingly, the challenge quickly went viral, and the thread filled up with Riri outfits matched to people's birthdays.