This viral photo shows what happens to a woman's cervix during birth. I'm so sorry, mom.

Most of us grow up with a general sense of how difficult it is to give birth. When the subject comes up, countless women regale the masses with stories of trial and tribulation, much in the style of a veteran. They survived the miracle, but the process itself isn't for the faint of heart or body. Many of us have heard that it's the worst pain imaginable, something that is difficult to describe if you haven't experienced it.

While the concept of pushing a human being out of your body doesn't need persuasion to sound painful, promoting a more comprehensive public understanding of the realities of birth is a win for reproductive health. The more everyone understands the realities of the pain of child birth, and women's reproductive pain in general, the less women will be gaslit about their physical experiences in both social situations and medical settings.

Visual representations can do a lot for public understanding, especially when it comes to pain, so when the SCV Birth Center posted a photo showing how much a cervix dilates during the birthing process, it quickly went viral. Seeing the visual of how much a woman's body changes during the labor process really summed up how wild the reality birthing is.