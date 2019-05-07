Viral thread brilliantly breaks down why men are confused by women’s advances.

A recent Reddit post posed an age old question, one that still haunts the minds and hearts of men attracted to women everywhere: how do I know if she's into me?!
Even in 2019, with a plethora of apps and progressive conversation around dating trends, heterosexual romance is still largely initiated by men. Because of this, when women make the move there are a lot of men left confused or unsure of what signals mean.
In an attempt to bridge the understanding gap, Reddit user Topvennie started a discussion with this timeless question:
"What are some signs that girls give to boys that they like them that are obvious to girls but totally not obvious to boys?"
The discussion quickly came to a climax when a top comment rolled in, laying out a super common reason men often seem dense when women are making moves.
shadowrangerfs laid it out:
"Ok ladies. It's not that men don't get the signals. It's that every woman's signals are different. He had the same thing done by a woman who WASN'T interested in him. One woman's flirting is another woman's "Just being friendly".
For every woman talking about how a guy missed the obvious signal, there is another woman talking about how her friendliness is mistaken for flirting. You laughed at his jokes because you are interested. Another woman laughed because it was a funny joke.
"Unless you are literally getting naked or grabbing his dick, I guarantee that your "obvious signal" has been done to him by a woman who wasn't interested in him."
Other men were quick to echo the sentiment, sharing that one woman's friendliness can be another woman's flirting style. Plus, a lot of creepy men assume any polite woman is interested, so that's a pitfall a lot of guys are actively trying to avoid.
theslyturtle tries to avoid assumptions, for this reason.
"I think the problem is that guys don’t want to misinterpret things so we just don’t interpret them at all. If we tried to figure it out, we’d drive ourselves crazy. We don’t want to come across as creeps and lose potential friends or make a friend-group weird."
N2nalin truly does NOT want to be "that guy."
"Yup. If there's anything that guys fear more than getting rejected, it's being "That Guy": the guy who misunderstood friendliness as flirting, tried to make a move and now everything has gotten awkward..."
OddyseeOfAbe also added that some women are more prone to physical touch, which can be confusing when it comes to signals.
"I completely agree. I remember meeting this girl at a party and we started chatting for a bit, having a laugh, and I remember her laughing at one of my jokes and touching my arm. I thought this was great she must be in to me. A couple of my friends come over and she did similar arm touches with them."
"I have heard girls before say that physical contact like that is a sign that they like a guy but for her it was just a part of who she was and how she interacted with people."
shadowrangerfs doubled down and said the best way to avoid this confusion is to just ask a guy out, which makes sense given this is usually what women also want from men.
"Every time this topic comes up on reddit, I post this same thing. I hope that one woman will read it and realize that maybe the guy that she's sending signals to has had the same thing done by women who weren't interested. Then she'll "man up" and just ask the guy out."