Viral post perfectly breaks down the poverty cycle in America.

They say the devil is in the details, and when it comes to the impossibility of escaping the cycle of poverty, the details are truly the damnation.

While most people are aware of the concept of the cycle of poverty, there are a lot of realities that are hard to grasp if you haven't lived or witnessed it firsthand. In the U.S. in particular, a lot of people imagine poverty as some far away concept relegated to third world countries or Sarah McLachlan peppered poverty porn.

But in reality, the cycle of poverty in America manifests in tons of different ways, and looks wildly different than a lot of people assume.

In a viral Tumblr post, user rroja & ribbons described a conversation with a friend who didn't understand why poor people don't just "save money."