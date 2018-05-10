This viral tweet will forever ruin the way you look at calendars.

All it takes is one choice Twitter post to shake the internet to it's core. More often than not, the viral gems are predicated on a simple premise.

The video you're about to view contains a song about the calendar that is so simple it will haunt you forever.

You will never look at a calendar the same way after you watch this pic.twitter.com/YN1MXBxkGe — Elizabeth (@Elizabethkayem) May 8, 2018

But seriously, I will never be able to look at a layout of the months again without thinking of the one and only artist after my heart, Jason DeRulo.

For those unacquainted with his body of work, DeRulo announces his name at the beginning of (most of) his songs.

You know, just in case you forgot who you were listening to. DeRulo CARES about your listening experience, and would never want his fans to get it twisted.

Honestly, I will be spending the rest of the night trying to figure out HOW I never saw the name "Jason D" embedded in the calendar. This viral Twitter kid has truly given us all a gift, whilst ruining the ability to look at a calendar in the same way.