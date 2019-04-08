Viral video of two men ditching a female sports news anchor has the internet cry-laughing.

Get ready for maybe the funniest and most confusing thing that has ever graced the internet.

In a tweet posted by Dan Critchlow, a writer for the soccer site, "The Daily Cannon" , an interview about soccer gets more awkward than a middle school dance make out session with braces. There's truly no way to describe this exchange, but Critchlow comparing the moment to how most men treat women who discuss soccer is so staggeringly accurate it hurts my bones.

I’ve never seen such an unintentionally accurate representation of the way most men treat any woman who talks about football.pic.twitter.com/jvVByD8E7Y — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) April 5, 2019

Naturally, the internet had a lot of questions. Was she supposed to follow them? Was this a joke? Did they truly just want to walk away from her entirely?