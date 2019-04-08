Viral video of two men ditching a female sports news anchor has the internet cry-laughing.

Get ready for maybe the funniest and most confusing thing that has ever graced the internet.
In a tweet posted by Dan Critchlow, a writer for the soccer site, "The Daily Cannon" , an interview about soccer gets more awkward than a middle school dance make out session with braces. There's truly no way to describe this exchange, but Critchlow comparing the moment to how most men treat women who discuss soccer is so staggeringly accurate it hurts my bones.
Naturally, the internet had a lot of questions. Was she supposed to follow them? Was this a joke? Did they truly just want to walk away from her entirely?
Critchlow offered some insight into the incident:
The woman in the video, Kelly Cates, who works for Sky Sports Football, explained the situation:
But it didn't stop people from laughing:
Critchlow then used the viral tweet to tag his favorite female football fans! Yay Critchlow! Use your platform for good!
Of course, sexist trolls will always be trolling:
I've watch this video maybe 50+ times and it doesn't stop being the funniest thing I've seen in months.
Thank you, Critchlow, for finding a way to make sports the funniest things on Twitter.