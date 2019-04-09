Viral video on 'how to save money by tipping less' gets roasted for being terrible.

Pretty much any time someone voices their opinion about tipping unless it's: "tip everyone 20% always, more if you can," there's going to be a war on the internet.

The main reason so many people are passionate about this subject is because nearly everyone has at some point or another worked in a service job. There's a universal sympathy to the feeling of getting screamed at for forgetting a diet coke, smelling like a fryer all the time, and getting touched inappropriately when you're just trying to pay rent. Unless you were born wealthy and flew directly into your dream career, you probably had to live on tips at some point.

Tipping is important in the United States because tipped employees make less than minimum wage per hour to compensate for the amount they're paid in tips. That being said, if servers did earn minimum wage or over, the cost of your dinner at every restaurant would go up, putting many restaurants out of business. Plus, I can't think of a single bartender or server who would be chill with babysitting drunk people and working twelve hour shifts on their feet without a break for minimum wage. So, when CNBC ran this video of a "tipping trick" that is essentially just a new way to stiff waiters, people were not pleased.